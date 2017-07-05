Authorities Release Names of 2 Killed in Wreck Near Guadalupe

Authorities have released the names of the two people killed Monday night when the car they were riding in slammed into the back of a big-rig on Brown Road east of Highway 1 near Guadalupe.

The 4-door Saturn sedan was eastbound on Brown Road shortly before 7 p.m. when it sped through a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 1, crossed the railroad tracks and collided with the semi-trailer, which was parked on the side of Brown Road, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Charles Hoops told Noozhawk.

Declared dead at the scene were the driver, Juventino Olivera-Pastor, 22, of Santa Maria, and his passenger, Edwin Sanchez-Salazar, 21, of Santa Maria, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

"Because of the speed, the vehicle lost control, spun out of control, struck the back of a parked big rig trailer and the impact caused two fatalities in that vehicle," Hoops said.

The car ended up hitting the truck sideways before becoming wedged under the left rear of the semi-trailer with the Saturn nearly facing the opposite direction it was heading.

Sanchez-Salazar was not wearing a seat belt, the CHP said.

The driver of the semi, a 31-year-old Bloomington, California, man, was not hurt, the CHP said.

