Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:43 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Names of 2 People Killed in Highway 154 Crash Are Released by Coroner

Ashley Lynn Aparicio and Rodolfo Jesus Jimenez, both of Santa Maria, died in collision with pickup truck

Driver Ashley Lynn Aparicio, 34, and passenger Rodolfo Jesus Jimenez, both of Santa Maria, were killed Tuesday when their Honda Civic collided with a pickup truck on Highway 154. Click to view larger
Driver Ashley Lynn Aparicio, 34, and passenger Rodolfo Jesus Jimenez, both of Santa Maria, were killed Tuesday when their Honda Civic collided with a pickup truck on Highway 154. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:16 p.m. | March 22, 2017 | 5:37 p.m.

Authorities have released the names of two people who were killed Tuesday afternoon in a vehicle accident on Highway 154.

The two-vehicle crash — involving a Honda Civic and a full-size Dodge pickup truck — occurred in the westbound lane east of Painted Cave Road at about 2:35 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both occupants of the Civic were declared dead at the scene.

They were identified as driver Ashley Lynn Aparicio, 34, and passenger Rodolfo Jesus Jimenez, 23, both of Santa Maria, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office.

The Honda was eastbound when Aparicio lost control and it crossed over into the westbound lane and the path of the pickup, said CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

The Dodge collided with the passenger side of the Honda.

The driver of the pickup, Michael Franken, 54, and his passenger, Lisa Franken, 62, both of Canyon Lake, were also injured in the collision, Gutierrez said.

Both were taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries.

It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 