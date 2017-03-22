Names of 2 People Killed in Highway 154 Crash Are Released by Coroner

Ashley Lynn Aparicio and Rodolfo Jesus Jimenez, both of Santa Maria, died in collision with pickup truck

Authorities have released the names of two people who were killed Tuesday afternoon in a vehicle accident on Highway 154.

The two-vehicle crash — involving a Honda Civic and a full-size Dodge pickup truck — occurred in the westbound lane east of Painted Cave Road at about 2:35 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both occupants of the Civic were declared dead at the scene.

They were identified as driver Ashley Lynn Aparicio, 34, and passenger Rodolfo Jesus Jimenez, 23, both of Santa Maria, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office.

The Honda was eastbound when Aparicio lost control and it crossed over into the westbound lane and the path of the pickup, said CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

The Dodge collided with the passenger side of the Honda.

The driver of the pickup, Michael Franken, 54, and his passenger, Lisa Franken, 62, both of Canyon Lake, were also injured in the collision, Gutierrez said.

Both were taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries.

It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

