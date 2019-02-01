Authorities Release Names of Victims in Fatal Crash on Highway 101 Near Gaviota

Buellton man and Porterville woman killed in the two-vehicle crash on Nojoqui Grade

The names of the man and woman who died Thursday in a crash on Highway 101 near Gaviota were released Friday by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Coroner's Bureau.

Richard Jon Larson, 75, of Buellton, and Aura Orfelinda Guerrero, 48, of Porterville, were killed in the two-vehicle crash, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Friday

The crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes, north of the tunnel, at the bottom of the Nojoqui Grade, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Honda Element driven by Guerrero was traveling southbound down the grade when it began to hydroplane on water on the roadway, according to Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The vehicle crossed over into the northbound lanes, where it was struck broadside by a Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 65-year-old Buellton woman, authorities said.

Larson was a passenger in the Jeep, according to the CHP.

The Jeep’s driver, a 65-year-old Buellton woman, was taken by CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries. Her name was not released.

A small dog that was in the Jeep also died in the crash, Eliason said.

Northbound lanes of Highway 101 remained closed for a few hours while crews removed the wreckage and CHP officers investigated the crash.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.