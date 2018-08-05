Sunday, August 5 , 2018, 3:36 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Authorities Rescue Man Perched on Freeway Sign Near Goleta

County Fire Department's ladder truck was used to reach the man and bring him safely down off the Turnpike Road overpass

A county firefighter uses the department’s ladder truck to rescue a man perched on a freeway sign on the Turnpike Road overpass above Highway 101 near Goleta. Click to view larger
A county firefighter uses the department's ladder truck to rescue a man perched on a freeway sign on the Turnpike Road overpass above Highway 101 near Goleta. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | August 5, 2018 | 1:29 p.m.

Emergency personnel responded Sunday afternoon to a man reportedly threatening to jump from a freeway overpass near Goleta.

Firefighters, law enforcement and an ambulance were dispatched shortly before noon to the Turnpike Road overpass over Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The southbound freeway lanes were shut down while authorities attempted to bring the man to safety, but were subsequently reopened.

The man was seen climbing over the bridge fencing, and ended up sitting on a freeway sign.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s ladder truck was among the equipment responding. It was used to reach the man and bring him safely down.

The man was taken into custody, presumably for a mental-health evaluation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton

A man who was perched on a freeway sign on the Turnpike Road overpass near Goleta is helped to safety. The apparently suicidal man was undergoing a mentla-health evaluation. Click to view larger
A man who was perched on a freeway sign on the Turnpike Road overpass near Goleta is helped to safety. The apparently suicidal man was undergoing a mentla-health evaluation. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)

