Authorities Rescue Man Perched on Freeway Sign Near Goleta

Emergency personnel responded Sunday afternoon to a man reportedly threatening to jump from a freeway overpass near Goleta.

Firefighters, law enforcement and an ambulance were dispatched shortly before noon to the Turnpike Road overpass over Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The southbound freeway lanes were shut down while authorities attempted to bring the man to safety, but were subsequently reopened.

The man was seen climbing over the bridge fencing, and ended up sitting on a freeway sign.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s ladder truck was among the equipment responding. It was used to reach the man and bring him safely down.

The man was taken into custody, presumably for a mental-health evaluation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

