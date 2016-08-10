Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 12:45 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Authorities Release Names of 3 People Killed in Mesa Crash

A fourth person was critically injured in accident on Cliff Drive; cause remained under investigation

The mangled wreckage of a Lexus is removed from the scene of an accident that killed three people and critically injured a fourth Tuesday night on the Mesa in Santa Barbara. Authorities have tentative identified the victims, but are not releasing their names pending confirmation and notification of relatives. (Joe Buttitta / KEYT.com)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo 3:14 p.m. | August 10, 2016 | 9:44 p.m.

Authorities on Thursday released the names of three people — all Santa Barbara residents — killed in a violent vehicle crash on the Mesa in Santa Barbara Tuesday night.

The victims were identified as Angel Luis Flores, 24, the driver; and rear-seat passengers Benjamin Samuel Rubio , 28, and Daniella Diane Hearn, 19, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The name of a fourth victim, a front-seat passenger who was critically injured, was released Thursday afternoon.

He was Michael James Mendoza, 29, of Santa Barbara, Harwood said.

The crash occurred at about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday as the 1997 Lexus sedan was speeding eastbound on Cliff Drive near La Marina Drive.

The driver lost control, and the Lexus struck a curb, a utility pole, a water line and a tree, before landing in some shrubs in the front yard of a private residence, Harwood said.

Flores, Rubio and Hearn were pronounced dead in the mangled wreckage of the vehicle.

Mendoza was sitting in the front passenger seat was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

A bouquet of flowers marks the location of a vehicle crash on the Mesa in Santa Barbara in which three people died and another was critically injured Tuesday night. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

He remained in critical condition late Wednesday night, Harwood said.

Investigators remained on the scene overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, blocking off La Marina between Shoreline Drive and Cliff Drive.

The wreckage of the vehicle was removed and roadways were reopened at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials were still trying to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, Harwood said.

The victim's remains were turned over to the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Bureau.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara police officers investigate a crash on the Mesa Tuesday night that left three people dead and another critically injured. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
