Central Coast Businesses Warned About Counterfeit Bills

The U.S. Secret Service and the Santa Barbara police property crimes unit are warning Central Coast businesses about counterfeit $100 bills being passed in the area.

Anyone who believes they got a counterfeit bill or witnesses suspicious activity is asked to contact the Secret Service office in Ventura at 805.383.5745. Confirmed serial numbers for the counterfeit bills seen in this area are E76744611F, A26461120L, L74461176F, D61176744F and F61176744E, and the confirmed series year for the bill is 1981.

Santa Barbara police Detective John Ingram sent out the information to the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization this week, which sent it to its many business members.

Authorities said currency can’t be confirmed as counterfeit based only on the above information, but must be verified by a Secret Service agent.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.