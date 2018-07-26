Thursday, July 26 , 2018, 7:50 pm | A Few Clouds with Haze 72º

 
 
 
 

More Bones Discovered on Isla Vista Beach as Authorities Work to Identify the Human Remains

A skeletal head and torso was found Tuesday and reportedly related leg bones were discovered Thursday morning

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains found at an Isla Vista beach Tuesday, shown here, and near Campus Point Thursday.  (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | July 26, 2018 | 5:18 p.m.

Leg bones discovered on the shoreline at Campus Point Thursday morning are suspected to be related to the skeletal head and torso found on the beach near Camino Pescadero Park in Isla Vista on Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department

A femur, fibula and tibia were discovered around 9 a.m., spokesperson Kelly Hoover said Thursday afternoon. 

The Coroner's Bureau has not yet identified the decomposed human remains, and will be working with the Department of Justice to check DNA samples and compare them with missing persons records for the Tri-County area, she said.

"Based on the preliminary dental record comparisons, the decedent does not appear to be the missing 17-year-old victim from the 1/9 Debris Flow disaster," Hoover said.

Montecito resident Jack Cantin, 17, a Santa Barbara High School student, and 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa have been missing since the Jan. 9 disaster that killed 21 other people, including Jack's father, Dave Cantin.

On Tuesday evening around 5:45 p.m., beachgoers called 9-1-1 to report a partial body discovered in the ocean near the beach access stairs, near Camino Pescadero Park.

The Coroner's Bureau took over the investigation into the identity of the remains and the cause of death. 

Lt. Kevin Huddle said at the time that there were no indications of foul play. 

Hoover said Thursday that identifying the remains will take time due to the level of composition, but that the Sheriff's Office will release the identity when a positive identification is made and next of kin is notified. 

