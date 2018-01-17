Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:17 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local Authors Build Case for Love at Library Fundraiser

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | January 17, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Maria Public Library Foundation fundraiser features local authors Wendelin Van Draanen and Mark Parsons
 
Local authors Wendelin Van Draanen and Mark Parsons will be the keynote speakers at the Santa Maria Public Library Foundation’s fourth annual fundraiser, For the Love of Books, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11.

The event will be at the Santa Maria Library, 421 S. McClelland St.

Parsons and Van Draanen, who are husband and wife, will present a Valentine-themed message about the power of love, relationships and music as conveyed in their writing.

Van Draanen is the author of the Edgar-Award winning Sammy Keyes mystery series, the Christopher Award-winning Shredderman books, and other children’s and teen titles. Parsons is the author of Road Rash.

Books will be available for purchase and autographing at the talk.

The lunchtime event is $50 per person and includes a California chopped-chicken salad with avocado and tomato, broccoli and mushroom mac and cheese, and a Kalamata feta baguette catered by Rooney’s.

A no-host wine and beer bar will be provided by Rooney’s with all beer proceeds benefiting the Library Foundation. A silent auction will feature gifts donated by local businesses and include Valentine-themed cakes.

The event is open to all ages and tickets are available for purchase at the Santa Maria Public Library and all branch library circulation desks.   
 
Questions may be directed to Mary Housel, city librarian, 925-0994 ext. 2322.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 
