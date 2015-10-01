Authors Paul Relis and Pico Iyer to Join on Lobero Stage for Environmental Talk

Advice

Santa Barbara Permaculture Network and the Community Environmental Council present "A Conversation with Paul Relis & Pico Iyer" at the Lobero Theatre Monday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Paul Relis, founding executive director of the CEC, and Pico Iyer, internationally acclaimed author and journalist with ten best selling books, will join together on stage to explore the past, present and future of Santa Barbara’s environmental movement, with a focus on Paul Relis’s recently published book, Out of the Wasteland – Stories from the Environmental Frontier.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the CEC as they celebrate 45 years of environmental stewardship in our region.

In his book, Relis, now a board member emeritus of CEC, posits an optimistic view of the work that is being done to protect the climate.

“There are green shoots appearing all over the planet even as our dependence on fossil fuels remains seemingly so intractable," Relis writes. "These green shoots are beginning to weave a tapestry, a pattern language in the image of a post-oil age. It’s faint now, but the work underway is incessant, and the will and means to do more will only build as the urgency of our condition becomes undeniable.”

The two authors will seek to explore the “green shoots” Relis refers to and how each individual action plays a role in the broader scope of the movement.

“It’s not often that a lifelong friend from childhood becomes a visionary hero who helps to make the world a better place,” stated Iyer. “That’s one reason I’m so excited about getting the chance to talk to Paul in celebration of his new book. What little I know of our work with the environment comes from him, and I’m expecting that I’ll learn much more when finally I get the chance to ask him all the questions that have been building in me since first reading Out of the Wasteland.”

Tickets for the event range from $10–$30 and can be purchased at www.lobero.com/events/cec-pico-iyerpaul-relis/.

Those interested in contributing directly to the CEC can also visit www.cecsb.org/donate.

— Kathi King is the development activities manager at the Community Environmental Council.