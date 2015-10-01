Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:39 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Authors Paul Relis and Pico Iyer to Join on Lobero Stage for Environmental Talk

Pico Iyer and Paul Relis will speak at the Lobero in wake of Relis’s lately released book, ‘Out of the Wasteland.’
Pico Iyer and Paul Relis will speak at the Lobero in wake of Relis’s lately released book, ‘Out of the Wasteland.’ (CEC photo)
By Kathi King for the Community Environmental Council | October 1, 2015 | 11:07 a.m.

Santa Barbara Permaculture Network and the Community Environmental Council present "A Conversation with Paul Relis & Pico Iyer" at the Lobero Theatre Monday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Paul Relis, founding executive director of the CEC, and Pico Iyer, internationally acclaimed author and journalist with ten best selling books, will join together on stage to explore the past, present and future of Santa Barbara’s environmental movement, with a focus on Paul Relis’s recently published book, Out of the Wasteland – Stories from the Environmental Frontier.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the CEC as they celebrate 45 years of environmental stewardship in our region.

In his book, Relis, now a board member emeritus of CEC, posits an optimistic view of the work that is being done to protect the climate.

“There are green shoots appearing all over the planet even as our dependence on fossil fuels remains seemingly so intractable," Relis writes. "These green shoots are beginning to weave a tapestry, a pattern language in the image of a post-oil age. It’s faint now, but the work underway is incessant, and the will and means to do more will only build as the urgency of our condition becomes undeniable.”

The two authors will seek to explore the “green shoots” Relis refers to and how each individual action plays a role in the broader scope of the movement.

“It’s not often that a lifelong friend from childhood becomes a visionary hero who helps to make the world a better place,” stated Iyer. “That’s one reason I’m so excited about getting the chance to talk to Paul in celebration of his new book. What little I know of our work with the environment comes from him, and I’m expecting that I’ll learn much more when finally I get the chance to ask him all the questions that have been building in me since first reading Out of the Wasteland.”

Tickets for the event range from $10–$30 and can be purchased at www.lobero.com/events/cec-pico-iyerpaul-relis/.

Those interested in contributing directly to the CEC can also visit www.cecsb.org/donate.

— Kathi King is the development activities manager at the Community Environmental Council

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 