Autism Awareness Group to Rock at Fair & Expo

April is Autism Awareness Month, and the organization Talk About Curing Autism is holding a benefit concert April 25 at Earl Warren Showgrounds in conjunction with the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo. Proceeds from the concert will help the nonprofit TACA Santa Barbara establish support programs to help families in need.

The concert will showcase three acts, and all are connected to autism in some way. The first act will cater to children, the second to kids and adults, and the third to teens and adults. Featured performers include:

• Lanny Sherwin, a Santa Barbara native and award-winning children’s musician who has written and produced four CDs.

• Kodi Lee, a blind, autistic savant musician and singer who plays rock ‘n’ roll and classic rock.

• The PenFifteen Club, a Ventura-based rock band with hits such as the “Mrs. Hilton” theme song from The Simple Life.

The concert is 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 25 at Earl Warren Showgrounds. Tickets are $10 for children 2-12 years old, $15 for adults, and $25 for V.I.P. seating. All tickets include entrance to the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Click here for more information on TACA Santa Barbara or click here to e-mail Kathleen Reish.