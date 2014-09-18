Autism Experts Talk Strategy, Intervention at UCSB Conference

Helping children with autism speak and do desired behaviors that come easier to others their age — and in a positive way — can be a challenge.

That’s why hundreds of autism experts from around the world descended on UC Santa Barbara’s Corwin Pavilion on Thursday to hear what strategies the university’s researchers have come up with.

Robert and Lynn Koegel, a husband-wife duo who direct UCSB’s Koegel Autism Center, kicked off the two-day seventh annual International Pivotal Response Treatment (PRT) Conference for Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) outlining methods already being emulated in clinics and centers in Greece, China, Canada and more.

Sponsored by UCSB’s Koegel Autism Center, the conference featured scholars, educators, health-care professionals and even parents and family of children on the autism spectrum, which often makes it difficult for those affected to communicate or be social.

The conference discussing innovative, naturalistic intervention strategies for ASD continues Friday and is open to the public.

On Thursday morning, Robert Koegel presented a historical overview of the Pivotal Response Treatment model, explaining that the intervention was originally developed for children making extremely slow gains learning how to speak.

Certain prompts can inspire nonverbal children with autism to produce speech, he said, decreasing disruptive tantrums and stress to parents.

Attendees nodded or took notes on key aspects of the model, including motivation, multiple cues, initiations, self-management and empathy — a relatively new research area because many believed those with autism couldn’t empathize with others.

“This year we finally have data on empathy,” Koegel said. “They can empathize very easily, they just can’t express it very well.”

He urged participants to use a treatment they know well, and one that has produced a good amount of data, especially if working with children at schools and other institutions.

Videos of clinicians practicing the PRT model, prompting a child to say a word, then rewarding the successful or valiant attempt.

“All we have to do is reward the children for trying and words pop out,” Koegel said, noting that the university center is now focused on spreading knowledge of the model.

Ty Vernon of UCSB’s Koegel Center took the podium next, explaining implementation of the slow, deliberate PRT model was as simple as the ABCs — sort of.

The ABCs Vernon referred to stood for Antecedent Behavior Consequence.

Antecedent is the trigger or request to speak, he said, and the behavior is whatever response — appropriate or inappropriate — the child produces after the prompt.

Both of those then determine what consequence the child experiences, whether a punishment or positive reinforcement, such as getting to play or have the object or toy in question.

“We really focus on positive strategies,” Vernon said.

