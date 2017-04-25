Autism Nonprofit Hidden Wings Cancels May 6 Community-Wide Drum Circle

Noozhawk note: Hidden Wings canceled plans for a May 6 drum circle event at Leadbetter Beach.

Latin drums and rhythm will be the focus of a drum circle on May 6 at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara — the second in a series of drum circles led by a local autism nonprofit.

The drum circle event, called “Drum for the Gifts of Autism,” is sponsored by Solvang nonprofit Hidden Wings, which works with young adults on the spectrum to unfurl the gifts of autism.

Hidden Wings is once again inviting members of the Santa Barbara County community to join in with its students and local Jerry Zacarias, a nationally known Peruvian drum master, who will lead the drum circle. The event is free to attend.

Therapeutic drumming has become an integral part of the nonprofit’s mission in recent years, gaining Hidden Wings big fans in Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart and the late Remo Belli, founder of Remo, Inc., the world’s largest drumhead company.

“The point of the drumming is to develop a common ‘heartbeat,’” Hidden Wings Cofounder Rev. Jim Billington said, referring to the communication and social challenges autistic youth face.

“Come and join the common heartbeat, spread your wings, discover your own gifts, and celebrate the gifts of autism.”

Billington said the drum circle on May 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will feature Remo’s new jungle drums, serving as a fun way to welcome the community into the nonprofit’s mission.

Attendees should meet up by the picnic benches.

In March, Hidden Wings hosted a drum circle at Refugio Beach that drew more than 50 people of all ages. Billington said the table drums are specially made through a partnership with Remo, Hart and the nonprofit.

Hidden Wings helps autistic young adults find the right job and a good friend by focusing on gifts, not deficits. The nonprofit primarily serves autistic youth who have graduated high school and find few resources available to help them lead full, productive lives in society.

Billington founded the nonprofit in 2009 with his wife, Julia, and has seen steady growth in recent years.

To RSVP for the drum circle or for more information, contact Jim or Dr. Julia Billington at [email protected] or 805.705.3918, or visit www.hiddenwings.org.