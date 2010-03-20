Auto Club Prepares Parents, Teens for Licensing Maze

The Auto Club helps prepare both parents and teens for driving with a free pre-instructional permit workshop.
The workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. April at the Auto Club’s Santa Barbara branch, 3712 State St. To RSVP, call 805.898.2803.
The interactive program, targeting teenagers 14 and 15 years old, walks attendees through state Graduated Driver Licensing components, state requirements for obtaining an instructional permit and driver’s license, parent and teen roles and responsibilities, and what to look for in a driving school.
Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Teens must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.