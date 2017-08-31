Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:45 pm | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 

Auto Theft Suspects Elude Capture After High-Speed Highway 101 Chase

Gold Acura Legend found abandoned near the 4000 block of State Street, just outside the Santa Barbara city limits

With CHP units in pursuits, an Acura Legend reported stolen out of Lompoc heads south on Highway 101 late Wednesday night. The vehicle was found abandoned near Santa Barbara early Thursday. Click to view larger
With CHP units in pursuits, an Acura Legend reported stolen out of Lompoc heads south on Highway 101 late Wednesday night. The vehicle was found abandoned near Santa Barbara early Thursday. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 31, 2017 | 7:46 p.m.

The occupants of a stolen vehicle that led local law enforcement on a high-speed chase along Highway 101 remained at large Thursday.

The incident began at about 11 p.m. Wednesday when a UCSB police officer spotted the gold Acura Legend that had been reported stolen from the Lompoc area.

The driver headed north on Highway 101, with Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers joining the chase at various times.

North of Refugio State Beach, the driver reversed course and headed south on Highway 101, at speeds exceeding 100 mph at times, said CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

The vehicle exited at Turnpike Road near Goleta, and headed north toward Cathedral Oaks Road, where pursuing officers lost sight of it.

Shortly after midnight, a Santa Barbara police sergeant located the vehicle, which had been abandoned, near the 4000 block of State Street, just outside the city limits, according to Sgt. Joshua Morton.

The occupants of the vehicle — reportedly a male driver and at least one female passenger — had fled the scene and could not be found, Morton said.

The vehicle was towed away for further investigation, and the case was turned back over to the UCSB Police Department, Morton said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

