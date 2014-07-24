Friday, June 15 , 2018, 6:17 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Autopsy ‘Inconclusive’ for Lompoc Woman Found Dead in Orange County

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 24, 2014 | 7:10 p.m.

Authorities are investigating the death of a Lompoc woman whose body was found early Monday in an Orange County community and are seeking information about her missing vehicle.

Emma Posadas Espinoza
The body of Emma Posadas Espinoza, 58, of Lompoc was found in the 900 block of South Idaho Street in the city of La Habra, according to the La Habra Police Department.

“The results of the autopsy were inconclusive and a cause of death was not determined at this time,” police said in a news release. “Further investigation is being conducted by the coroner’s office to determine the cause of death.”

A man called the department at 4:30 a.m. Monday to report finding the dead body, police said..

When officers arrived, the man pointed out the body in some foliage behind one of the carports.

He told police his dog had alerted on something during a walk in the area Friday, but he didn’t check it out at the time. When the dog again alerted something on Monday, the man investigated and spotted the body, which was covered with foilage.

Only the feet and a limited portion of the body appeared to be uncovered, according to police.

She was believed to be driving a white 2013 Acura ILX four-door sedan with a license plate of 7EDU04.

“The vehicle has not been located, and we are asking the public for assistance with any information which may help our investigation,” police said in a news release.

Central Coast residents who knew the Lompoc woman began remembering her on social media, where one post called her “the most kind and gentle person I have ever met. A truly caring, loving and healing soul."

Anyone with information about the case can call 9-1-1, the La Habra Police Department hotline at 562.383.4358 or Crime Stoppers OC at 800.TIP.OCCS.

