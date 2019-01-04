Autopsy Reveals Suspect in Orcutt Triple Homicide Died of Multiple Gunshot Wounds

The man accused of killing his mother, a sister and a family friend died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has reported a week into the triple-homicide and officer-involved shooting investigations.

The autopsy on 43-year-old David Gerald McNabb was done Thursday. While the preliminary findings were announced Friday, final conclusions await completion of the toxicology tests.

“The examination revealed that McNabb was struck at least twice by less-lethal rounds and that he sustained five gunshot wounds,” said Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department.

McNabb allegedly brutally beat and stabbed his mother, 64-year-old Melanie McNabb, his sister, 34-year-old Nicole McNabb, and Melanie’s friend, 63-year-old Carlos Echavarria, on Dec. 28 at a home in the 5900 block of Oakhill Drive in Orcutt.

Authorities were alerted to the incident after a woman who lived at the residence reported a bloody scene in a bathroom.

Deputies arrived to find McNabb armed with a rifle. After using less-lethal weapons to try to subdue him, deputies fired their weapons at him when he pointed the rifle in their direction, according to Hoover.

The investigation revealed that two deputies fired a total of six less-lethal munitions at the suspect, including two foam baton rounds and four shotgun beanbag rounds.

“After deployment of the less-lethal munitions, the suspect moved and the rifle was pointed in the direction of the deputies, who perceived a lethal threat,” Hoover said. “Four deputies then fired a total of 23 .223 rifle rounds at the suspect.”

Investigators also determined that McNabb held a Browning .243 caliber lever-action rifle, which they later found to be unloaded.

McNabb, a former Santa Barbara County Jail custody deputy, was not allowed to possess weapons or ammunition because of a prior domestic violence conviction in Ventura County.

The rifle appears to have belonged to the suspect’s late father, 63-year-old David Lynn McNabb, Hoover said. The father died in June from lung disease but was an avid hunter, according to his obituary.

One other autopsy was conducted Friday, and two others are planned for next week to determine the cause and manner of death for the two women and man. Authorities did not say which autopsy had been conducted.

“Preliminary indications are that the victims did not suffer any gunshot injuries, but died as a result of being stabbed and/or severely beaten,” Hoover said.

A motive for the killings remains under investigation, she added.

Authorities have not said what weapon was used for the stabbings, whether they recovered any weapons used to kill the three people or where the three bodies were discovered.

Hoover said that many details cannot be released because of the ongoing investigations.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully