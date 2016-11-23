Friday, June 29 , 2018, 4:17 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Autopsy Shows Lompoc Man Shot by Police Died of Single Gunshot Wound to Chest

Sheriff's Department recovers knife, talks to witnesses to shooting of Michael Giles on Monday

Yellow evidence markers can be seen where Michael Giles, 27, of Lompoc was fatally shot Monday, allegedly after threatening police officers with a large knife. An autopsy determined that Giles died of a single gunshot wound to the chest. Click to view larger
Yellow evidence markers can be seen where Michael Giles, 27, of Lompoc was fatally shot Monday, allegedly after threatening police officers with a large knife. An autopsy determined that Giles died of a single gunshot wound to the chest. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | November 23, 2016
Preliminary autopsy results determined that a single gunshot wound to the chest caused the death of a knife-wielding man shot by a Lompoc police corporal on Monday. 

Michael Giles, 27, of Lompoc also had a second wound to his right hand, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday after completion of the preliminary autopsy a day earlier.

Giles reportedly was acting erratically at a Lompoc laundromat on the 1000 block of North H Street when officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

Giles confronted officers with a knife and fled, police said, eventually crossing the typically busy H Street to hide in bushes near a multipurpose trail and the Embassy Suites hotel.

Giles died later at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, and the Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is conducting a death investigation.

“An official cause and manner of death is pending toxicology and lab results, which will take several weeks to complete,” the Sheriff’s Department statement said.

As commonly occurs in officer-involved shootings, the Sheriff’s Department was summoned to investigate circumstances surrounding the incident.

Lompoc police said one officer — Cpl. Charles Scott — shot Giles, although four officers were at the scene.

Sheriff’s Department investigators have interviewed witnesses and collected physical evidence including the knife Giles had brandished.

“Several witnesses along with officers involved confirmed that Mr. Giles was wielding a knife in a threatening manner throughout the foot pursuit as well as at the multi-use trail where the shooting took place,” the Sheriff’s Department said. 

“The investigation also revealed that Mr. Giles had made disturbing statements earlier in the day that he would not be hesitant to use his knife if confronted, all of which will be released upon completion of this investigation.”

Investigators remain mum about other details, including how close Giles was to the officers and whether he was standing up or in another position. 

Once the investigation is complete, the Sheriff’s Department will forward its findings to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review to determine the lawfulness of the force used.

That report can take several months before the District Attorney’s Office releases its determination.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Giles' family with funeral costs, with $375 raised as of Wednesday afternoon toward the goal of $10,000.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at

