Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:28 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Autumn Showers Expected in Santa Barbara County Through the Weekend

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | November 2, 2017 | 2:36 p.m.

Santa Barbara County is expected to get widespread showers over the weekend, but no heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s some welcome fall weather after the late-October heat wave that baked Southern California.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the 60s, with a chance of rain starting Thursday night.

Sunday and Monday will have more widespread, measurable rainfall than the light stuff expected to fall through early Saturday, said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Oxnard.

A combination of factors is causing the chance of showers, including a cold front heading this way and moist, southwesterly flow, he added.

“At this point, it doesn’t look like anything heavy,” he said of the rain forecast.

North County areas have a forecasted 40-percent chance of rain Saturday night through Sunday, while South County areas have a 20-percent chance.

Click here for a complete weather forecast.

County officials are already worried about the risk of floods from heavy winter rains, especially in areas near recent wildfires, and advise people to prepare themselves and mitigate flood threats.

Storms are expected to cause massive runoff and debris flows.

Click here for the Noozhawk Emergency Preparedness section.

Click here to sign up for emergency alerts through Aware & Prepare.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 