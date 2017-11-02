Autumn Showers Expected in Santa Barbara County Through the Weekend

Santa Barbara County is expected to get widespread showers over the weekend, but no heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s some welcome fall weather after the late-October heat wave that baked Southern California.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the 60s, with a chance of rain starting Thursday night.

Sunday and Monday will have more widespread, measurable rainfall than the light stuff expected to fall through early Saturday, said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Oxnard.

A combination of factors is causing the chance of showers, including a cold front heading this way and moist, southwesterly flow, he added.

“At this point, it doesn’t look like anything heavy,” he said of the rain forecast.

North County areas have a forecasted 40-percent chance of rain Saturday night through Sunday, while South County areas have a 20-percent chance.

County officials are already worried about the risk of floods from heavy winter rains, especially in areas near recent wildfires, and advise people to prepare themselves and mitigate flood threats.

Storms are expected to cause massive runoff and debris flows.

