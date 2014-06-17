Auxiliary Women Present CALM with $150,000 Donation

Last Wednesday, the women of CALM Auxiliary presented the staff of CALM with a generous donation check for the funds the group has raised over the past year.

CALM Auxiliary president Marcia Wolfe presented a check in the amount of $100,000 to Executive Director Cecilia Rodriguez and new board president Nancy Bollay at the Harbor Restaurant. An additional $50,000 was raised throughout the year.

The majority of the money raised by CALM Auxiliary comes from the annual Celebrity Authors’ Luncheon, the Antiques & Vintage Shows, and Wine, Jewelry, Chocolate. To date, the CALM Auxiliary has raised $1.4 million for CALM, allowing the organization to continue its mission to prevent and treat child abuse in Santa Barbara County.

The CALM Auxiliary has played a key role in helping sustain the wonderful legacy of CALM in Santa Barbara since 1969. The Auxiliary raises additional financial support and community awareness through projects and events, allowing the organization to grow and continue to serve the children and families that need it most. The CALM Auxiliary has grown into an incredible group of women, working collectively to continue this support of CALM.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. It continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families, and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring, and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805.965.2376 or click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.