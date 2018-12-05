Ava Sommer Is Clutch in Overtime, Lifts Dos Pueblos to 57-55 Win Over Orcutt Academy

Girls Basketball

In a game of huge momentum swings, Dos Pueblos pulled out a 57-55 girls basketball win over previously undefeated Orcutt Academy in overtime on Tuesday night at Sovine Gym.

Freshman Ava Sommer made a basket to tie the score at 55 and then hit two free throws to put the Chargers up by two with 16 seconds left in the overtime. Ashley Gerkin contested a three-point attempt by Orcutt's Giselle Calderon and Mikayla Butzke grabbed the rebound to secure the victory.

"The kids played very hard tonight and found a way to compete against a strong Orcutt Academy team," said DP coach Phil Sherman.

Gerken led the Chargers (4-2) with 19 points and played tough defense against Orcutt's best perimeter player, Sherman noted.

Butzke recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Lilie Mier had seven points, six rebounds and three assists and Sommer added six points and six rebounds.

The teams went back and forth with big leads. The Spartans (5-1) jumped on DP early and took a 12-2 lead midway through the first quarter.

Dos Pueblos regrouped and rallied to take a 27-17 advantage by halftime.

The Chargers extended their lead to 14 points in the third quarter before Orcutt forced turnovers with its press and stormed back to take a one-point lead with less than a minute to play in regulation. Vanessa Salazar hit two three-point shots during the Spartans' comeback.

Olivia Roark made one of two free throws for DP to tie the game, and the Chargers defended well to force overtime.

DP is back in action against Rio Mesa at the Nordhoff Tournament on Thursday.