Ava Vandever Clinches Tennis Win for Providence

Golf

Ava Vandever won the deciding match for Providence to give the Patriots a 10-8 girls tennis victory over Villanova Prep in a Frontier League match on Thursday.

Vandever defeated Villanova's No. 1 singles player Grace Moses, 7-6. She won her other two matches, 7-5, 6-0.

No. 1 Jenny Bohlinger swept her three singles matches without losing a game. In doubles, Elyse Reyes/Christine Venzor went 2-1 on the day,

Providence's win ties it for second place in the league standings at 3-3. The Patriots are 6-5 overall.