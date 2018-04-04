Tennis
Ava Vandever Sweeps Sets for Providence in Loss to Villanova Prep
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 5, 2017 | 5:47 p.m.
Ava Vandever went unbeaten in three singles sets for the first-year Providence girls tennis team in a loss against Villanova Prep.
Vandever won a tough first set, 6-4 and then cruised to 6-0, 6-3 wins in the second and third rounds. Christine Venzor pulled out a 6-0 win at No. 3 singles.
The doubles teams of Lyndsey Allen/Elise Reyes and Hanna Garza/Chloe Norton each went 1-1 on day
