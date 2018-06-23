Ava Vandever Wins First 2 Sets for Providence Tennis Team

Tennis

Ava Vandever won the first two points for the first-year girls tennis program in a 16-2 loss against Santa Paula.

Vandever, a freshman is the No. 1 singles player for the Patriots, who are coached by Christina Klein and Chris McBride.

"Our No. 2 singles player Christine Venzor fought hard and lost all three matches but did a great job getting to every ball," said Klein. "Despite the score, it was exciting to see Providence's first girls tennis team hit the courts."

The Patriots play their second match Tuesday at Villanova Prep.



