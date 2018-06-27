Avalan Promotes Dru Brooks to Senior Advisor

Dru Brooks has been promoted to senior advisor at Avalan, a Santa Barbara-based wealth management firm.

In his new role, Brooks will help business owners and professionals design fiscal management plans specific to their individual needs.

He will continue to partner with experts — such as tax attorneys, CPAs and estate planning specialists — to serve clients.

Previous to joining Avalan in July 2014, Brooks earned over four years of experience in the financial services industry at one of the largest insurance agencies in Southern California as well as at another wealth management firm, in addition to being around the field all his life thanks to his family’s business.

“Avalan’s clientele will benefit greatly from Dru’s vast understanding of the complexity of balancing professional and personal wealth management goals,” said Rich Schuette, Certified Financial Planner, of Avalan. “We’re looking forward to a prosperous 2016.”

Brooks holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from California State University, Northridge.

He is a familiar face in local charities serving as a committee member for the COACH for Kids charity golf tournament and as a board member of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Community Board.

For more information on Avalan, visit www.avalanwealth.com. Brooks may be reached at 805.962.7725 or [email protected].

— Charlotte Creek is a publicist representing Avalan.