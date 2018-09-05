Avalon Gagnon, Tiffany Medel Provide Spark Off Bench in Santa Barbara’s 5-Set Win

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara High got a big boost of confidence going into Channel League play by pulling out a five-set win a Foothill Tech on Tuesday night in Ventura. The Dons won 18-25, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23, 15-5.

"We showed great resilience tonight," coach Ariana Garner said. "Everyone who was healthy was able to contribute."

Avalon Gagnon provided a huge lift in the second set, coming in with the team down 24-20 and serving six straight points to give Santa Barbara a 26-24 win and even the match at 1-1.



"She had 15 digs, one ace and added 1 kill from the back row. She was a true difference maker tonight for our team," praised Garner.

Tiffany Medel also came off the bench and added a spark with her serve receive and defense, Garner noted. She had 12 digs in two sets with two aces.

"Our serve receive in the the last two sets was near perfect, helping to change the moment to our favor. We came out strong in the fifth set and never took our foot off the gas."

The Dons host San Marcos in the Channel League opener on Thursday.

