Avett Brothers Bringing Folk-Rock Sound to Bowl

By Jessica Puchli for Santa Barbara Bowl | October 15, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Avett Brothers have announced new spring 2018 tour dates which include a stop at Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. March 25. Tickets are on sale as of Oct. 21 via AXS.com and at Santa Barbara Bowl Box Office.

The Avett Brothers made mainstream waves with their 2009 major label debut, "I and Love and You, "landing at No. 16 on the Billboard Top 200 and garnering critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Paste, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and Time.

In 2012, The Carpenter hit No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200, while People, USA Today, and American Songwriter lauded the album.

The group appeared on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! twice in a few months' time. During the second performance, the Brooklyn Philharmonic joined to pay homage to Brooklyn with "I and Love and You" at Kimmel's request.

The group's eighth studio album, Magpie and the Dandelion, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200. They performed on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Show with David Letterman, and accompanied Chris Cornell for a Pearl Jam tribute on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

The band supported The Rolling Stones in Raleigh during 2015's Zip Code Tour.

True Sadness achieves The Avett Brothers' highest career debut to date and dominates multiple charts. The Rick Rubin-produced album hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Albums Chart, No. 1 Top Rock Albums Chart, No. 1 Digital Albums Chart, No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 and scored two Grammy nominations.

The Avett Brothers were inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2016 and continue to be revered as one of the top folk-rock acts in the country.

— Jessica Puchli for Santa Barbara Bowl.

 
