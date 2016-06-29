Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 8:56 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Aviation Nonprofit A Different Point of View Propels Youth Toward Sky-high Careers

A Different Point of View student Andrea gets some hands-on airplane mechanic training during the nonprofit’s recent Aviation Career Program. Click to view larger
A Different Point of View student Andrea gets some hands-on airplane mechanic training during the nonprofit's recent Aviation Career Program. (ADPOV photo)
By Amy Bernstein for A Different Point of View | June 29, 2016 | 9:50 a.m.

Local aviation nonprofit A Different Point of View gave youth hands-on training in science, technology, engineering and math during its Aviation Career Program, which ran June 24-26.

This unique program, held at the Santa Barbara Airport, allowed students ages 14-20 to explore aviation and the many career paths available in the field.

Students began each day with leadership and self-awareness training, followed by interaction with airline pilots, flight attendants, air traffic controllers, aircraft rescue and firefighters, aircraft mechanics and other leaders in the aviation field.

During the afternoons, students received professional flight lessons based upon the FAA Private Pilot Syllabus and training in a full motion simulator, and they took part in workshops in air traffic control communications and aircraft maintenance. 

“We are very proud of our Aviation Career Program and all that it offers youth who may struggle with math and science or lack belief in their abilities to succeed in the world,” said Lynn Houston, ADPOV founder and executive director. “Through our leadership training and professional flight lessons we really do show them a world they’ve never seen before. The ultimate goal is to inspire them to become their very best selves and help them to understand that their attitude, plus their sense of self, really does determine their performance in life.”

ADPOV was recently honored to accept a twin-engine Piper Apache aircraft from a generous corporate pilot, who wished to remain anonymous.

The aircraft was used as part of the aircraft maintenance workshop led by Mike Linhart, an aircraft maintenance inspector for Above All Aviation and director of the A&P Intern Program for ADPOV, which is sponsored by Above All Aviation.

Two ADPOV students, Jacob and Lucas, are in the A&P Intern Program and will be receiving their licenses in 2017.

ADPOV encourages a diverse student population as it mirrors the world in which they live. Applicants come from Santa Barbara County’s juvenile justice system, Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter, Police Activities League, Youth Interactive, AHA! and Peoples’ Self-Help Housing as well as word of mouth from previous students.

Full and partial scholarships are available for the program. Interested donors can sponsor a teen for $1,000 a year and have the scholarship given in their name.

Donors were encouraged to meet their sponsored students during the Aviation Career Program and join them for an instructional flight.

The Williams-Corbett Foundation recently awarded ADPOV’s Aviation Career Program a $20,000 grant for 2017. ADPOV has also received grants from Arkay Foundation, ExxonMobil Foundation, Venoco, Inc. and Yardi for the 2016 program.

For more information about enrolling in the Aviation Career Program or becoming a donor, contact Lynn Houston at 805.698.6784 or [email protected].

Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing A Different Point of View.

