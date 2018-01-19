Avoid Personal Brain Drain With Memory Improvement Class

The city of Lompoc Recreation Division is offering a new class designed to improve memory and brain health.

Memory Improvement and Brain Health — An East-West Perspective will be held 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Feb. 6, at Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.

Each class session runs four weeks, with sessions available through April. Class fee is $40 for Lompoc residents, $48 for non-residents. Ages 18 and older may participate.

A healthy brain and memory are essential to a good quality of life at any age.

Western scientific research has found that 70 percent of how well, or how poorly, our brain ages depends on our personal choices, the city reports. Asia has utilized brain-improvement and anti-aging practices for millennia, the city said.

The Lompoc class combines the most effective techniques from around the world to improve brain health and help people remember faster and easier, the city said.

For more information, see the 2018 Winter/Spring Activity Guide at cityoflompoc.com or contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, 875-8100.

Register online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation or register in-person at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.