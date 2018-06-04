Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:06 am | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

AVOID the 12 Receives Grant to Continue Another Year of DUI Enforcement

By Sgt. Kevin Huddle for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | November 5, 2013 | 9:50 a.m.

Drunken and drugged driving remains the No. 1 killer on Santa Barbara County roadways, with 774 deaths and more than 24,000 injuries. The AVOID the 12 DUI Task Force will be combating this deadly problem through DUI enforcement efforts in the county.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department will be administering a recent $130,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety for the entire county.

The AVOID the 12 DUI Task Force is named to send the message that if you don’t drink or use drugs and drive, you will avoid getting arrested by any of the 12 participating law enforcement agencies in the county.

The grant activities will specifically target those who get behind the wheel after drinking too much or using drugs that impair driving. Officers from law enforcement agencies across the county will jointly staff DUI/driver’s license checkpoints, multiagency DUI task force deployments and local DUI saturation patrols. Additionally, funding will target the "worst of the worst" repeat DUI offenders with warrant/probation sweeps and court sting enforcement operations focusing on DUI offenders with suspend licenses who drive from court hearings after being ordered not to by a judge.

A large part of grant funding will go to DUI/driver’s license checkpoints — highly visible, highly publicized events not only meant to make arrests, but to deter impaired driving in the first place. Crashes involving alcohol have been shown to drop by up to 20 percent when well-publicized checkpoints are conducted often enough.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, checkpoints have provided the most effective documented results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies, while yielding considerable cost savings of $6 for every $1 spent, and are supported by nearly 90 percent of California drivers.

Forty-two of California’s counties participate in the AVOID campaigns. They are the largest funded DUI crackdowns in the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Motorists can expect to see special DUI campaigns during the winter and summer holiday periods as well as on Halloween, Super Bowl Sunday, St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo and during local special events with identified DUI problems.

Agencies participating in the AVOID the 12 task force include the California Highway Patrol, the Guadalupe Police Department, the Lompoc Police Department, the Santa Barbara Police Department, the Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Maria Police Department, the UCSB Police Department, the Allan Hancock College Police Department, California State Parks, the California Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control (ABC), the U.S. Forest Service and Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Funding for this operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

AVOID the 12 is named for the 12 law enforcement agencies within Santa Barbara County that work together to combat impaired driving.

 — S gt. Kevin Huddle represents the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 