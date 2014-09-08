Avon Walk for Breast Cancer Santa Barbara Raises $4.6 Million

The 12th annual Avon Walk for Breast Cancer season continued in Santa Barbara over the weekend, raising $4.6 million to accelerate breast cancer research; improve access to screening, diagnosis and treatment; and educate people about breast cancer.

The Avon Walk Santa Barbara — the sixth of eight 2014 Avon Walks across the country — attracted 2,000 participants from 41 states and Washington, D.C. In addition, 297 breast cancer survivors and 274 men joined together to raise lifesaving funds for breast cancer.

"I was moved by the Avon Walk this weekend,” said Mike Dirnt, bassist for the rock band Green Day. "My wife is currently battling this disease, so it was both inspiring and encouraging to speak with survivors and their loved ones."

During the closing ceremony at Carpinteria State Beach, Jennifer McClure, a breast cancer survivor and second time Avon Walker, shared her breast cancer journey with fellow walkers, volunteers, family and friends.

“When you think of Valentine’s Day, you of think flowers, chocolates and maybe even a romantic dinner. But on Valentine’s Day in 2012, I received the results of an MRI and a breast cancer diagnosis," McClure said. "During that life-changing year, I had such incredible support from my family and my community, and I find that same sense of community at the Avon Walk. Avon Walkers all share a common mission: to help those who haven’t been as lucky as we have been, and to spread the word about early detection and advocacy for your own breast care. My sisters and I crossed that finish line under brilliant skies today, and we feel so very lucky to be a part of this caring and determined community.”

Eloise Caggiano, a breast cancer survivor and Avon Walk for Breast Cancer program director, announced 10 new grants to local breast cancer organizations, ensuring the funds raised immediately benefit the local community.

“These grants represent only a portion of the funding that the Avon Foundation will distribute in Southern California and across the country this year, but we want to make sure the impact of your Walk begins today. Every grant moves us closer toward our goal of a world without breast cancer,” Caggiano said.

The Southern California organizations that received grants on stage include:

» The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara received a grant of $100,000 to provide patients with radiology, surgery and oncology care at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

» the Breast Resource Center of Santa Barbara received a grant of $25,000 to provide Spanish-speaking women diagnosed with breast cancer with navigation support, financial assistance, education, case management, and other services.

» Cedars-Sinai Medical Center received a research grant of $300,000 to study triple negative breast cells — FOXC1 — and its role in breast cancer with BRCA mutations.

» Dignity Health’s French Hospital Medical Center received a grant of $100,000 to assist low-income, uninsured, and underinsured Hispanic-Latino women in San Luis Obispo County with screening, diagnostic and treatment services.

» Project Angel Food received a grant of $125,000 to provide nearly 54,000 meals for breast cancer patients and their families in the Los Angeles County-area.

» The San Antonio Community Hospital Foundation received a grant of $100,000 to support the hospital’s Nurse Navigator Program, which will help patients in the Inland Valleys to receive timely and high-quality breast cancer screening, diagnostics and treatment.

» St. Johns Healthcare Foundation Oxnard and Pleasant Valley received grant of $85,000 to conduct outreach, offer screening, and assist with navigation support for underserved women in Ventura County.

» Watts Healthcare Corporation received a research grant of $100,000 to purchase new mammogram tracking software and other new screening equipment that will help the organization provide services to low-income and uninsured South Los Angeles residents.

» John Wayne Cancer Institute, medical sponsor for the weekend, Dr. Delphine Lee accepts a research grant of $300,000 to study the role a bacteria in breast milk ducts might play in the development of invasive breast cancer.

» The Avon Breast Cancer Center at the UCLA-Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and its Olive View Medical Center partner, a flagship Avon Breast Cancer Center of Excellence, received a grant for $500,000 to continue support of the Avon Cares For Life Program, which includes on-site patient navigation, and survivorship programs.

In addition to awarding local Santa Barbara grants, the Avon Foundation will continue to provide leadership support nationally for the fight against breast cancer. Recent initiatives include:

» 2014 Racial Disparity in Breast Cancer Mortality Study: The Avon Foundation funded a nationwide study in partnership with Chicago’s Sinai Urban Health Institute to determine why more black women are dying of breast cancer than white women in 39 of the largest U.S. cities. The study revealed that San Francisco had a large and widening racial disparity in breast cancer mortality.

» Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance: The Avon Foundation is leading a new metastatic breast cancer alliance of 20 breast cancer agencies that are working to discover better ways to help those living with the disease and reduce deaths due to breast cancer recurrences.

» Breast Cancer Start-Up Challenge: The Avon Foundation, The Center for Advancing Innovation, and the National Cancer Institute partnered to create a business start-up challenge to fast-track ten promising breast cancer research discoveries. The inventions were conceived and developed by Avon Foundation grantees and scientists at the National Cancer Institute.

» Avon Comprehensive Breast Centers and Breast Health Outreach Programs: Through Avon Walk donations, the Avon Foundation continues to fund seven Avon Comprehensive Breast Centers across the country, accelerate breast cancer screening and treatment at 55 Safety Net Hospital Programs, provide financial assistance and counseling support nationwide through AVONCares at Cancer Care, and educate the public through 58 Avon Breast Health Outreach Programs. All Avon Safety Net and Breast Cancer Outreach Program grantees commit to providing their services to everyone – no matter their insurance status, demographic background or ability to pay.

About the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer Santa Barbara

The Avon Walk for Breast Cancer Santa Barbara began at 6:30 a.m. Saturday with an inspirational opening ceremony at Chase Palm Park. Walkers then began their journey of 26.2 miles through the Santa Barbara area, supported by an all-volunteer crew and cheered on by supporters. Participants spent Saturday night at the Walk’s “Wellness Village“ at Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, featuring pink two-person tents, hot showers and meals, entertainment and volunteer medical services, as well as leisure activities such as yoga and a spa zone with mini-back and foot massages.

On Sunday, after completing the Avon Walk’s final 13.1 miles, participants joined family and friends to celebrate their achievement at a closing ceremony at Carpinteria State Beach. During the ceremony, the Avon Foundation awarded new grants to Santa Barbara area breast cancer organizations to ensure the funds raised will benefit the community immediately.

Remaining 2014 Avon Walks include: New York City (Oct. 18-19) and Charlotte (Oct. 25-26).

