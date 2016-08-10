Award Winners Announced for ‘Sights Unseen’ Juried Show at Gallery Los Olivos

Santa Ynez Valley Arts is pleased to announce the winners of its third juried show, “Sights Unseen” in 2016.

Member artists submitted original fine are for review, and the winners are exhibited in the Guild Room, located at 2920 Grand Ave. within Gallery Los Olivos.

The works, on display until Sept. 7, 2016, were judged by Cheri Peake, who was very impressed by the quality of work on display. She spent considerable time evaluating each piece, using composition and color as her main criteria.

Although Peake wished she could have given an award to all entrants, she was finally able to narrow her choices down.

The Judges Award went to Christopher L. T. Brown’s photograph titled, “Old Car Under Bush.”

“I enjoyed the unusual subject matter and the composition of the piece,” Peake remarked. “I especially enjoyed the texturing.”

First place was awarded to Tom Heslop for “Summer Skies,” a watercolor, while Sharon E. Connolly’s watercolor, pencil and ink piece “Private Pueblos” earned the second-place award.

Brown also earned the third-place award for his photograph “Hidden Gristmill,” and the Honorable Mention awards were given to Michelle Ellis’ abstract “Fracture,” Dolores Gonzales’ collage “Denizens of the Deep” and Diane Reuter’s watercolor “Summer Salad.”

The August exhibit showcases the work of Enily Abello, Marilyn D. Benson, Christopher L. T. Brown, John Card, Sharon E. Connolly, Michelle Ellis, Dolores Gonzales, Tom Heslop, Petti M. Pfau, Diane Reuter, Suzanne Rynders and Hattie Stoddard.

The Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to expanding and supporting access and exposure to the arts in the Santa Ynez Valley, thereby enhancing quality of life in its community.

The organization sponsors art programs, events, communications and other efforts that mutually benefit artists, businesses, residents and visitors to the valley.

Those interested in learning more or becoming a member are encouraged to visit santaynezvalleyarts.org or email [email protected].

— Rebecca Gomez represents Santa Ynez Valley Arts.