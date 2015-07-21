Award-Winning Conjunto Primavera to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Advice

Conjunto Primavera, which emerged as one of the most popular bands in the norteño genre during the 1990s and never looked back, will perform their greatest hits at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Tickets for the show are $30.



In 2014, Conjunto Primavera was awarded the Latin Grammy award Best Norteño Album for “Amor Amor.” The title track from the album also peaked at No. 5 on the Latin Regional Mexican Airplay chart.

Their past No. 1 hits include “Basta Ya,” “Te Llore,” “Algo de Mi,” “Hoy Como Ayer” and “Una Vez Mas,” among others.

The group was founded in 1978 by saxophonist Juan Domínguez in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico. Other members include Tony Meléndez (vocals), Frank Mata (bass), Félix Antonio Contreras (accordion, keyboards), Manuel Rolando Pérez (bajo sexto) and Adrian Anthony Regalado (drums).



As is typical of bands from the Mexican state of Chihuahua, Conjunto Primavera incorporates saxophone into their sound. This, along with the romantic emphasis in their songs, sets this group apart from their norteño contemporaries.

Taking their name from the term conjunto (a style often considered synonymous with norteño, yet distinct in subtle ways), Conjunto Primavera is classified generally as a norteño act, but they perform a variety of types of songs, such as rancheras, cumbias, boleros and ballads.



Don’t miss an opportunity to see this popular norteño group when it takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.



Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an 18-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

—Mike Traphagen is the Public Relations Specialists at the Chumash Casino Resort.