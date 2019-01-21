Award-winning Entrepreneur Kim Perell Joins BigSpeak

BigSpeak Speakers Bureau in Santa Barbara has added Kim Perell, an award-winning entrepreneur, executive, angel investor, CEO and bestselling author to its roster of exclusive speakers. Perell joins the ranks of tech entrepreneurs Marc Randolph, Mitch Lowe and Chris Barton, who are part of BigSpeak.

Perell's speaking and bestselling book The Execution Factor focus on how to properly execute one’s goals, providing a blueprint for success.

Throughout her career, Perell learned that execution is the one skill you have to master to be successful. Her life has been transformed by this skill and she’s made millions mastering it. Now she wants to teach others how to master it, too.

Perell’s career started in 1999 at an internet start-up in Los Angeles where she quickly rose to become the director of marketing and sales, managing a team of some 20 employees and generating more than $10 million in revenue in nine months.

When the company went bankrupt, Perell found herself unemployed, but she had discovered her passion for the internet. She channeled that passion into starting her own digital marketing firm.

From its modest beginnings at her kitchen table in Hawaii in 2003, Perell grew her start-up to more than $100 million in annual revenue.

That success and her leadership abilities drew the attention of a global digital media company, which acquired her company in 2008 and appointed Perell CEO in 2010. In 2014, she executed the sale of the company for $235 million.

Throughout these changes, Perell dedicated herself to creating outstanding workplace cultures, which continues today. An angel investor, Perell’s passion is supporting others to achieve success, and she is an early-stage investor in some 70 start-ups, 14 of which have been acquired.

Perell is passionate about business; she writes, speaks and is interviewed regularly on leadership, marketing technology and entrepreneurship. Her achievements as a leader and entrepreneur have been widely recognized including in profiles in The New York Times, CNN Money and Forbes.

Her professional honors include being named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young and Entrepreneur of the Year by the National Association for Female Executives.

To learn more about Perell, visit kimperell.com.

BigSpeak is a full-service speakers bureau that serves 68 percent of the global Fortune 1000 companies.

— Jessica Welch for BigSpeak.