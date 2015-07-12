Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 3:19 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Award-Winning Music Performers to Headline Santa Barbara County Fair

By Shelly Cone for the Santa Maria Fairpark | July 12, 2015 | 1:42 p.m.

Eddie Money
Eddie Money will kick off the Santa Barbara County Fair with a performance on opening day.

Every good memory has to have an excellent soundtrack. This year the Santa Barbara County Fair provides the music, and invites visitors to make the memories. Four outstanding concerts are scheduled to headline the Main Stage at the fair, which runs July 15-19.

Martina McBride
Country singer Martina McBride will perform at the fair on Thursday.

Eddie Money, best known for hits like “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Baby Hold On,” “Walk On Water,” “Think I’m in Love,” and “Shakin,” kicks off the fun with a performance opening day, Wednesday, July 15.

The beloved performer has been making music and entertaining since the mid ‘70s and has made several appearances at the Santa Barbara County Fair.

Then, four-time Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year and Grand Ole Opry inductee, Martina McBride shakes things up on Thursday, July 16.

McBride is best known for songs like “This One’s for the Girls,” “Independence Day,” “Wild Angels” and “My Baby Loves Me.” She’s received the Top Female honor three times from the Academy of Country Music and been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards and her performance at the fair is part of her “Martina McBride: The Everlasting Tour.”

On Friday, July 17 audiences will experience the Mexican folk and rock fusion of three-time Grammy Award-winning band Los Lobos as they bring their Tex-Mex, R&B and country mix to the fair. The band is known for its electric and unpredictable live shows, and smash hits like “How Will the Wolf Survive.” They perform music that incorporates blues, folk, traditional Spanish and Mexican music.

Rounding out the Main Stage Santa Barbara County Fair concert series is Nashville hit-maker Jerrod Niemann on Saturday, July 18. Known for the Platinum-selling number one hits “Drink to That All Night Long” and “Lover,” Niemann has earned award nominations from ACM, CMA, CMT and the American Country Awards.

All KCOY Main Stage entertainment begins at 8 p.m. and is free with paid fair admission.

Dollar Day kicks off the Santa Barbara County Fair with admission and carnival rides just $1 on Wednesday. Senior Day is Thursday with admission for seniors age 62 or older just $1. Friday is Agriculture & Cattlemen’s Day featuring free rodeo activities in the Budweiser Minetti Arena. Military and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day continues on Saturday. Wrapping things up on Sunday, July 19 is Fiesta Day with a Hispanic concert in the Budweiser Minetti Arena. The Fiesta Day entertainment is a separate ticketed event.

General admission during the fair is $7 for ages 6 to 11, $10 for ages 12 to 61 and $7 for age 62 or older. Unlimited carnival ride wristbands are $25 on weekdays and $30 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, click here or like us on Facebook.

— Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.

 

