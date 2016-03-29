Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 4:50 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Award-Winning Poet, Artist Hedy Habra to Present Poetry, Original Artwork in Santa Barbara

By Jacques Habra for Hedy Habra | March 29, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

Hedy Habra

Join award-winning poet and artist Hedy Habra as she shares key insights on the influences that led her to develop a passion for art and poetry in a talk titled “A Dialogue on the Intersection of Visual Poetry & Visual Art.”

Habra will read ekphrastic poetry from her recently released collection, Under Brushstrokes, and showcase the artworks that have inspired her poems at this free event, which will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2016, at the University Club of Santa Barbara, located at 1332 Santa Barbara Street.

Habra’s first collection of poems, Tea in Heliopolis, addresses the process of sketching and painting in conjunction with memory.

In her recent book, Under Brushstrokes, she delves into artworks of different styles and periods to offer poems, in prose and in verse, from a variety of perspectives, giving voice to characters in the paintings or engaging in a dialog with artists such as Klimt, Schiele, Dalí, Van Gogh, Bosch, Tanner and Hokusai.  

Habra uses visual art as a point of departure for a surreal or oneiric recreation that goes beyond mere description. Her poems are rich in imagery and stand on their own independently from the artwork.

“Habra explores the stages of art — from thought to modeling to canvas — revealing the layered connections between the individual and art itself. These are poems of depth and skill, of beauty and paradox, of ‘words suffused / in linseed oil,’ as Habra writes — a marvel of a work,” writes Sam Rasnake, editor of Blue Fifth Review

According to Stuart Dybek, author of Ecstatic Cahoots and Paper Lantern, “The poems, in Habra’s new collection, Under Brushstrokes, pay homage to the transformative power of art in the most authentic way possible — by demonstrating it.”

Habra has authored two poetry collections, Under Brushstrokes, finalist for the 2015 USA Best Book Award, and Tea in Heliopolis, winner of the 2014 USA Best Book Award and finalist for the International Poetry Book Award.

Her story collection, Flying Carpets, won the Arab American National Book Award’s Honorable Mention. She is a recipient of the Nazim Hikmet Poetry Awards and was a five-time nominee for a Pushcart and Best of the Net in 2015.

Her work appears in Cimarron Review, Bitter Oleander, Blue Fifth Review, Cider Press Review, Drunken Boat, Gargoyle, Nimrod, Poet Lore, Verse Daily, World Literature Today and elsewhere.

Learn more at her website at www.hedyhabra.com.

— Jacques Habra is an entrepreneur coach and consultant representing Hedy Habra.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 