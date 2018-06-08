Awards Event Lauds Successful Businesses, Benefits Scholarship Foundation

Several prominent organizations and individuals were honored at the 2018 South Coast Business & Technology Awards ceremony. Now in their 24th year, the awards celebrate innovation, leadership and success in the area’s business and technology sectors.

Proceeds from the event, held June 6 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, benefit the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. More than 600 people attended the ceremony.

“Since 2001, South Coast Business & Technology Awards ceremonies have provided about $2 million to more than 700 students pursuing degrees in business and technology-related fields,” said Barbara Robertson, interim president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation.

“We are very grateful for such generous support from our local business and technology community,” she said.

Serving as event steering committee co-chairs again this year were Arnold Brier, vice president and general counsel for Yardi Systems, and Renee Grubb, founder of Village Properties. The all-volunteer steering committee selects honorees and raises funds to put on the annual event.

In addition to the 2018 honorees listed below, a special one-time Heroes Award was presented to area first responders for their efforts during the Thomas Fire and its aftermath.



2018 South Coast Business & Technology Awards honorees:

Excellence in Service: KEYT/KCOY/KKFX

Entrepreneur of the Year: Guy De Mangeon (The Berry Man, Inc.)

Company of the Year: Rusty’s Pizza Parlors

Executive of the Year: Janet Garufis

Pioneer Award: Dr. John Bowers



The nonprofit Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $108 million to more than 50,000 county students since its founding in 1962.

For more information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

— Tim Dougherty for The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.