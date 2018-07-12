Thursday, July 12 , 2018, 9:48 am | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Awards Nomination Process Opens for Cox Conserves Heroes Program

By Donna Hahn for Cox Conserves Heroes | July 12, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Cox Enterprises and The Trust for Public Land on Wednesday opened the nomination process for the Cox Conserves Heroes program.

The program serves to honor environmental volunteers who create, preserve or enhance shared outdoor spaces in their communities.

Celebrating its 10th year, the nomination process is open in eight select Cox markets: Atlanta, Arizona, California (Santa Barbara, Orange County, Palos Verdes and San Diego), Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington. Once a winner from each market has been chosen, the winning individuals will be the candidates to win the national competition that the public will vote on in October.

In California, the Cox Conserves Heroes program is presented by Cox Communications and Bank of America.

Beginning this year, Cox has evolved the program to increase the levels of support for the winners. Local winners in the above-listed markets will receive $10,000 to donate to their environmental nonprofit organization of choice, with an additional award of $50,000 to the national winner’s chosen nonprofit organization.

Nominees and nonprofit organizations of choice must be located within a Cox service area in the eight participating markets.

The public can nominate volunteers by filling out a brief online form at coxconservesheroes.com through July 31. A panel of local and environmental leaders will select the winner in each market. The winners then will become candidates for the national title. National voting starts Oct. 1, and anyone can nominate at the local level or cast a ballot for their favorite finalist in the national competition.

The winner of the national competition will be announced in late October.

Nominees must meet the following eligibility criteria:

» Their activity creates, protects and/or beautifies an outdoor community space.  
» Their activity is done on a volunteer basis and is not part of paid employment.
» Their activity inspires others to engage in community conservation.

In partnership with The Trust for Public Land, the national Cox Conserves Heroes program has donated more than $800,000 to environmental nonprofit organizations during the past 10 years, and more than 200 volunteers have been honored.

Click here for more information about the program.

— Donna Hahn is a publicist representing Cox Conserves Heroes.

 

