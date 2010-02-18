Awards, Officer Installations Mark Home Builders Association’s Annual Banquet

Nearly 100 guests attended the recent annual Leadership Installation and Awards Banquet of the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast at the Monarch Club at Trilogy in rural Arroyo Grande.
Derek Hansen, 2009 association president and project manager for The Towbes Group, emceed the event, which included awards for outstanding builder and associate member, a keynote address by local builder and California Building Industry Association Vice Chairman Dan Lloyd, and the installation of the 2010 officers and board of directors.
Among those recognized were:
» Builder of the Year: Shea Homes, Barry Cunningham
» Associate of the Year: Hayward Lumber Company, Paul Rodriquez
» Government Affairs Awards: RRM and Peoples’ Self-Help Housing
» Lifetime Director Award: Chris Skiff, Horizon Multi-Housing LLC
» President’s Award: Clarence Cabreros, C3 Consulting Company
The 2010 officers are John Theisen (Midland Pacific Building Corp.), president; Shawn Reed (Robbins Reed Inc.) first vice president; Clarence Cabreros, secretary; and Tony Westbrook (Coastal Reprographic Services), treasurer.
The 2010 members of the board of directors are: Jeanne Helphenstine (South Coast Realty), Urban McLellan (The Urban Company), Liz Moody (Cannon), Greg Nester (Greg Nester Construction), Lisa Toke (Andre, Morris, & Buttery), John Campanella (Bermant Development Company), Barry Cunningham, (Shea Homes/Trilogy), Terry Flatley (Terrence B. Flatley Inc.), Maury Froman (Rottman Froman Communities), Travis Fuentez (Fuentez Family LLC), Steve Lott (Southern California Gas Company), Jon Luker (Luker’s Framing & General Construction), Maria Lyon (Heritage Oaks Bank), Ryun McRory (Santa Lucia Bank), Michael O’Connell (2-10 Home Buyers Warranty), Steve Scott (R.W. Scott Construction Inc.), Chris Skiff (Horizon Multi-Housing LLC), Laurie Tamura (Urban Planning Concepts Inc.) and Ken Trigueiro (Peoples’ Self-Help Housing).
— Jerry Bunin is the government affairs director for the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast.