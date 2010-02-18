Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:09 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 

Awards, Officer Installations Mark Home Builders Association’s Annual Banquet

The organization names its 2010 officers and board of directors

By Jerry Bunin | February 18, 2010 | 8:46 p.m.

Nearly 100 guests attended the recent annual Leadership Installation and Awards Banquet of the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast at the Monarch Club at Trilogy in rural Arroyo Grande.

Derek Hansen, 2009 association president and project manager for The Towbes Group, emceed the event, which included awards for outstanding builder and associate member, a keynote address by local builder and California Building Industry Association Vice Chairman Dan Lloyd, and the installation of the 2010 officers and board of directors.

Among those recognized were:

» Builder of the Year: Shea Homes, Barry Cunningham

» Associate of the Year: Hayward Lumber Company, Paul Rodriquez

» Government Affairs Awards: RRM and Peoples’ Self-Help Housing

» Lifetime Director Award: Chris Skiff, Horizon Multi-Housing LLC

» President’s Award: Clarence Cabreros, C3 Consulting Company

The 2010 officers are John Theisen (Midland Pacific Building Corp.), president; Shawn Reed (Robbins Reed Inc.) first vice president; Clarence Cabreros, secretary; and Tony Westbrook (Coastal Reprographic Services), treasurer.

The 2010 members of the board of directors are: Jeanne Helphenstine (South Coast Realty), Urban McLellan (The Urban Company), Liz Moody (Cannon), Greg Nester (Greg Nester Construction), Lisa Toke (Andre, Morris, & Buttery), John Campanella (Bermant Development Company), Barry Cunningham, (Shea Homes/Trilogy), Terry Flatley (Terrence B. Flatley Inc.), Maury Froman (Rottman Froman Communities), Travis Fuentez (Fuentez Family LLC), Steve Lott (Southern California Gas Company), Jon Luker (Luker’s Framing & General Construction), Maria Lyon (Heritage Oaks Bank), Ryun McRory (Santa Lucia Bank), Michael O’Connell (2-10 Home Buyers Warranty), Steve Scott (R.W. Scott Construction Inc.), Chris Skiff (Horizon Multi-Housing LLC), Laurie Tamura (Urban Planning Concepts Inc.) and Ken Trigueiro (Peoples’ Self-Help Housing).

— Jerry Bunin is the government affairs director for the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 