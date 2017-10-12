Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:42 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Aware and Prepare, Police Mobile App Offer Emergency Alerts

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | October 12, 2017 | 4:12 p.m.

The city of Lompoc encourages everyone in the community to register to receive alerts on critical local information through the Santa Barbara County Aware and Prepare emergency notification system and the Lompoc Police Department’s mobile app.

Both systems enable Lompoc residents to receive via convenient mobile alerts the latest information on incidents affecting the community, such as recent wildfires.

The countywide Aware and Prepare notification system ensures area residents receive up-to-date information in the event of emergency incidents. Community members can customize their preferences and methods for receiving alerts, including text message, email and phone voice messages.

In addition, the Aware and Prepare website offers helpful tips and information that will benefit residents and visitors. The website includes guidance on completing and practicing an escape plan from a home, office or neighborhood.

For more information and to sign up for emergency alerts, visit www.awareandprepare.org.

The Lompoc Police Department’s mobile app, provided in partnership with LogicTree IT Solutions, is available for free download on Apple and Android mobile devices.

The Police Department’s mobile app enables the public to receive timely bulletins about missing people, stolen vehicles, traffic incidents and more.

The app also allows the public to easily submit tips (anonymously if desired), send comments and photos, and place non-emergency calls to the department with the touch of a button.

Emergencies should always be called in to 9-1-1. For more information, call the Lompoc Police Department, 736-2341.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 
