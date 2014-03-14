Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:35 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

AWC-SB Presents Talk on ‘Making Meaningful Social Media Connections’

By Cynthia Stewart for the Association for Women in Communication-Santa Barbara | March 14, 2014 | 9:59 a.m.

The Association for Women in Communication-Santa Barbara announces the next program about Creating Community as Communicators in the Virtual World, "Making Meaningful Social Media Connections for Powerful Results" with speaker Lorrie Thomas Ross.

Lorrie Thomas Ross
Lorrie Thomas Ross

The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 2 in Community Hall at Antioch University, 602 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

Admission is free to AWC members and $20 for nonmembers. Click here for more information or to reserve a seat.

Social media is not just a way to reconnect with distant family and friends. Social media can be used to market your services, and connect you with clients, colleagues and mentors.

Your network need not be limited to people you have met. There’s a social media revolution under way, and communicators cannot afford to not understand the tools and best practices to tap the power of social media.

Ross is known as The Marketing Therapist or Wild Web Woman. But when you break down her work as an advisor, speaker, trainer and agency lead, the core distinction is using online tools strategically to make meaningful relationships.

As a she-geek with super relationship savvy, her craft brings the heart of marketing to organizations who are "in it to win it."

Ross, M.A., teaches workshops on-site at corporations and also through UC Berkeley Extension. She was on the founding team at ValueClick Media. Her book, The McGraw-Hill 36 Hour Course to Online Marketing, is a must read. Her lynda.com courses are top-viewed business courses in their video training library. She has been featured in the media as a web marketing expert in publications including INC Magazine, Wall Street Journal, Forbes and SUCCESS Magazine.

Please join AWC-SB on April 2 as Ross shares her expertise on how to use social media to form meaningful and powerful connections.

— Cynthia Stewart is program chair for the Association for Women in Communication-Santa Barbara.

 
