Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:35 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Ax-Wielding Man Arrested in 7-Eleven Robbery in Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 18, 2017 | 8:18 a.m.

What started out as a petty theft escalated into a much more serious incident early Tuesday at a Santa Barbara convenience store.

At about 2:45 a.m., Santa Barbara police received a call of a man with a knife threatening a clerk at the 7-Eleven store at 331 W. Montecito St., according to Sgt. Joshua Morton.

It turned out the suspect — later identified as Robert Jude Giles, 35, a transient from out of the area — was actually wielding a small ax, Morton said.

The incident began when the suspect entered the store and allegedly tried to pilfer some small items, Morton said.

When he exited the store, the clerk followed him and told him to either give back the items or pay for them, according to police.

He then pushed the clerk, who responded by pepper-spraying him, Morton said.

The suspect left, but returned a few minutes later armed with the ax and screaming at the clerk that he was “going to slice his face off,” Morton said.

At that point, police were called, and the suspect fled.

After viewing surveillance video and getting a suspect description, police located Giles near Bath and Montecito streets and took him into custody without incident.

Giles was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery, making criminal threats and brandishing an ax.

Giles has a lengthy criminal history from other states, Morton said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 