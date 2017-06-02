Axia Product Helps Manage Payment Devices

Axia Technologies in Santa Barbara has announced the launch of its Payment Fusion Control Center product.

Control Center enables healthcare enterprise security and technology management teams to secure, manage and monitor EMV certified payment devices from one cloud-based system.

Healthcare enterprise security and technology management teams now have the ability to maintain visibility during all phases of payment device rollouts from provisioning and deployment, to maintenance and troubleshooting.

"When developing Control Center, we listened to the needs of our integrated revenue cycle software partners and clients," said Randal Clark, CEO of Axia Technologies.

"The positive feedback has been overwhelming and shows how a solution like Control Center was greatly needed," he said.

With Control Center, enterprise organizations will be able to securely manage thousands of payment devices from their browser, Axia said.

From a single dashboard, organization administrators will have a bird's eye view of the configuration and status of the payment devices as well as a deeper dive into individual device statuses, Axia announced.

“Most enterprise organizations have no security or management tools as it relates to payment devices, and security is a top priority in industries such as healthcare," said Kevin Kidd, president of Axia Technologies.

"Control Center offers a first to market solution that satisfies the complex needs of today’s security-minded enterprise organization,” Kidd said.

Payment Fusion Control Center's features include:

View and manage merchant accounts for every payment device within an organization.

Monitor transaction times and trends based on configuration changes.

Install payment device security and other updates across the managed environment.

Remotely manage the diagnosis and issue resolution of payment devices.

View chain-of-custody and instantly disable compromised payment devices.

— Cynthia Klacking for Axia Technologies.