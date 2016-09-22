Axxess Helps Local Schools Get Access to Funds

Santa Barbara Axxess — the company behind the Axxess Card — is partnering with more than 70 locals schools to help them raise money for their PTAs, camps, equipment, instruments, sports, educational supplies and more.

Axxess has raised more than $1.4 million for schools and nonprofit groups. It is Santa Barbara’s largest local school fundraiser.

Currently, the new 2017 Axxess Card is only available through schools until Oct. 1.

“It is very important to us that we help maximize the fundraising efforts of our schools by giving them the first opportunity to sell the books, before they become available anywhere else," said Megan Hilton, vice president of marketing for Santa Barbara Axxess.

"As a parent myself, I know how badly the schools need every penny they can get. To be able to help in this effort, knowing that my own children will benefit from it, is absolutely incredible. It’s why I love what I do,” she said.

The 2017 Axxess Card — which includes more than 530 local businesses and savings offers — can be used immediately and is good until the end of 2017.

Cost for the card is $30. Schools get $10 from each sale.

Axxess fundraisers can be found in schools from Goleta to Carpinteria and new this year, in the Santa Ynez Valley. For a list of schools selling Axxess: go to http://www.sbaxxess.com/school-fundraisers.html

Megan Hilton for Santa Barbara Axxess.