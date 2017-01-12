Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:58 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Aysia Shellmire Goes Off in 2nd Half, Sparks Westmont Past William Jessup

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information Assistant | January 12, 2017 | 8:57 p.m.

Aimee Brakken put up 16 points and Aysia Shellmire had 19 in the second half to lead NAIA third-ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball to a 69-53 Golden State Athletic victory at William Jessup in Rocklin on Thursday.

Kayla Sato also scored in the double-digits with 12 points as the Warriors improved to 15-1 and 5-0 in conference play.

Shellmire, the Warriors leading scorer, was held scoreless in the first half. She entered into the second half with a jolt of energy and put up 13 of Westmont’s 20 third-quarter points.

Westmont went on a 9-2 run to close out the quarter and go from a two-point to a nine-point lead (52-43). Shellmire had all the points in this run, with four layups and one free throw.

In the fourth quarter, Westmont pulled further away when it went on a 7-0 run to take a 14 point lead (59-45). Shellmire had a layup, Sato had a layup and a free throw, and Brakken hit a jump shot.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 