Aysia Shellmire Goes Off in 2nd Half, Sparks Westmont Past William Jessup

Aimee Brakken put up 16 points and Aysia Shellmire had 19 in the second half to lead NAIA third-ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball to a 69-53 Golden State Athletic victory at William Jessup in Rocklin on Thursday.

Kayla Sato also scored in the double-digits with 12 points as the Warriors improved to 15-1 and 5-0 in conference play.

Shellmire, the Warriors leading scorer, was held scoreless in the first half. She entered into the second half with a jolt of energy and put up 13 of Westmont’s 20 third-quarter points.

Westmont went on a 9-2 run to close out the quarter and go from a two-point to a nine-point lead (52-43). Shellmire had all the points in this run, with four layups and one free throw.

In the fourth quarter, Westmont pulled further away when it went on a 7-0 run to take a 14 point lead (59-45). Shellmire had a layup, Sato had a layup and a free throw, and Brakken hit a jump shot.