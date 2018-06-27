Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:12 am | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Aysia Shellmire, Krissy Karr Carry Westmont Over Hope

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | February 6, 2016 | 9:10 p.m.

Second ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball  clinched its 20th win when they defeated Hope International  by score of 71-68. With this win, Westmont improves to 9-1 in GSAC play.

Aysia Shellmire led the Warriors (20-3, 9-1 GSAC) with a double-double that consisted of 14 points and 15 rebounds. Krissy Karr led offensively as she had 26 points – almost half of which came from three-pointers; she shot at an outstanding 100.0 percent (4-4) from the three-point line and had an overall shooting percentage of 77.7 (7-9).

As a team, the Warriors shot at 84.6 percent from the three-point line and had an overall shooting percentage of 42.0. The Royals shot at 35.7 percent from the three-point line and shot at 33.8 percent overall.

After a tight first quarter that consisted of a pair of back-and-forth seven-point runs the Warriors began the second quarter ahead by only four points (24-20).

With only three minutes left in the first half, the Warriors had built up a ten point lead (39-29). However, this lead was short-lived, as the Royals (10-9, 3-7) finished the half with a six-point lead to close the gap back to only four points (39-35).

The Warriors answered with a three-minute, six-point lead of their own to start off the third quarter (45-35). This run consisted of a layup and two free-throws by Lauren McCoy and a pair of free-throws by Aimee Brakken. The Warriors were more successful in maintaining this lead and the third quarter ended 57-49.

Hope International would not relent. With only 2:38 remaining, they went on a six-point run to close the gap to only three points with 1:11 remaining (67-64). The Warriors, led by Karr, maintained this narrow lead when they remained composed from the free-throw line - Karr made four free-throw shots within the last twenty seconds of the game.

The Warriors will continue GSAC play as they travel to Phoenix this coming Tuesday where they will face Arizona Christian at 4:30 p.m. (PST).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 