Aysia Shellmire, Krissy Karr Carry Westmont Over Hope

College Basketball

Second ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball clinched its 20th win when they defeated Hope International by score of 71-68. With this win, Westmont improves to 9-1 in GSAC play.

Aysia Shellmire led the Warriors (20-3, 9-1 GSAC) with a double-double that consisted of 14 points and 15 rebounds. Krissy Karr led offensively as she had 26 points – almost half of which came from three-pointers; she shot at an outstanding 100.0 percent (4-4) from the three-point line and had an overall shooting percentage of 77.7 (7-9).

As a team, the Warriors shot at 84.6 percent from the three-point line and had an overall shooting percentage of 42.0. The Royals shot at 35.7 percent from the three-point line and shot at 33.8 percent overall.

After a tight first quarter that consisted of a pair of back-and-forth seven-point runs the Warriors began the second quarter ahead by only four points (24-20).

With only three minutes left in the first half, the Warriors had built up a ten point lead (39-29). However, this lead was short-lived, as the Royals (10-9, 3-7) finished the half with a six-point lead to close the gap back to only four points (39-35).

The Warriors answered with a three-minute, six-point lead of their own to start off the third quarter (45-35). This run consisted of a layup and two free-throws by Lauren McCoy and a pair of free-throws by Aimee Brakken. The Warriors were more successful in maintaining this lead and the third quarter ended 57-49.

Hope International would not relent. With only 2:38 remaining, they went on a six-point run to close the gap to only three points with 1:11 remaining (67-64). The Warriors, led by Karr, maintained this narrow lead when they remained composed from the free-throw line - Karr made four free-throw shots within the last twenty seconds of the game.

The Warriors will continue GSAC play as they travel to Phoenix this coming Tuesday where they will face Arizona Christian at 4:30 p.m. (PST).