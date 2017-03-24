Aysia Shellmire Named NAIA All-American for 2nd Straight Year

College Basketball

Westmont forward Aysia Shellmire has been named an NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball All-American for the second straight year, joining Krissy Karr and Tugce Cantinez as the only three Warriors to receive All-American recognition twice during their Westmont careers.

Shellmire was selected to the first team.

Additionally, Lauren McCoy and Aimee Brakken received honorable mention recognition. McCoy was also named as an NAIA Scholar Athlete and Kayla Sato was named to the NAIA All-Championship Team.

This season, Shellmire was the driving force for Westmont’s offense with 496 points (14.80 per game) and finished her career with 1,492 points, becoming Westmont’s all-time leading scorer. The senior forward finished the season ranked six in the NAIA in field goal percentage at .553 (210-380) and ranked 15th in offensive rebounds with 3.71 per game.

McCoy led the Warriors on the defensive end with 289 total rebounds (8.5 per game) – 15th in the NAIA. Brakken graced the NAIA top-20 list in three statistical categories. She was sixth in three-point field goal percentage at 43.8, 11th in three-pointers made at 85, and 16th in three-pointers made per game at 2.58 per game.

Sato was named to the All-Championship team after putting up a total of 64 points over the course of Westmont’s three National Tournament games, averaging over 21 points per game. In the quarterfinal game against Lewis-Clark State, Sato scored a season high of 31 points.

The Warriors finished the season 29-5 and advanced to the NAIA National Tournament quarterfinals.