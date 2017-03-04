Aysia Shellmire’s Hot Shooting Puts Westmont Women in GSAC Semis

College Basketball

Aysia Shellmire shot 10-of-12 from the floor for 20 points to lead third -eeded Westmont Women’s Basketball to a 72-58 victory over San Diego Christian in the quarterfinal round of the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament at The Master's College on Friday.

The Warriors advance to the semifinal round tomorrow Saturday where they will play No. 2 Biola at 5:00 p.m.

Along with Shellmire, Kayla Sato and Lauren McCoy also scored in the double-digits with 16 and 13 points apiece.

The Warriors got off to a good start and went on a 10-0 run within the first three minutes. Shellmire put up three layups and Sato hit a jump shot and a layup. The Hawks slowly chipped away at the gap and the quarter ended in a score of 17-15, favoring Westmont.

The Warriors embarked upon the second quarter with a 10-0 run (31-19), and then finished it out with an 8-0 run to take a 16 point lead going into halftime (39-23). Overall, Westmont dominated in the second quarter, outscoring the Hawks 22-8.

In the third period, the Warriors outscored the Hawks 20-17 and increased their lead to 19.

The other semifinal game will be between fourth seeded The Master’s and No. 1 Vanguard at 7:30 p.m.