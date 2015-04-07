Friday, April 13 , 2018, 9:16 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Association of Zoos & Aquariums Grants Accreditation to Santa Barbara Zoo

By Jennifer Fields for the Association of Zoos & Aquariums | April 7, 2015 | 8:25 a.m.

The Association of Zoos & Aquariums on Tuesday announced that the Santa Barbara Zoo was granted accreditation by AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission.

“The Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredits only those zoos and aquariums that meet the highest standards,” AZA President/CEO Jim Maddy said. “As a proven leader in the care and conservation of wildlife and education outreach, the Santa Barbara Zoo is ranked among the best zoos and aquariums in the world.”

To be accredited, the Santa Barbara Zoo underwent a thorough review to ensure it has and will continue to meet ever-rising standards, which include animal care, veterinary programs, conservation, education and safety. AZA requires zoos and aquariums to successfully complete this rigorous accreditation process every five years in order to be members of the association.

“Being AZA accredited is important to the Santa Barbara Zoo because it recognizes our commitment to the highest quality of animal care, facilities for both animals and people, and public programs,” Santa Barbara Zoo Director Nancy McToldridge said. “The credit goes to our zoo’s dedicated professional staff, whose passion for saving and caring for the world’s animals shines through in everything they do. We have a terrific team, and it reflects well not only for our zoo, but for the accredited zoos and aquariums around the country.”

The accreditation process includes a detailed application and a meticulous on-site inspection by a team of trained zoo and aquarium professionals. The inspecting team observes all aspects of the institution’s operation, including animal care; keeper training; safety for visitors, staff and animals; educational programs; conservation efforts; veterinary programs; financial stability; risk management; visitor services; and other areas. Finally, top officials are interviewed at a formal hearing of AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission, after which accreditation is granted, tabled or denied. Any institution that is denied may reapply one year after the commission’s decision is made.

— Jennifer Fields is the communications coordinator for the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 