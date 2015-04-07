Association of Zoos & Aquariums Grants Accreditation to Santa Barbara Zoo

The Association of Zoos & Aquariums on Tuesday announced that the Santa Barbara Zoo was granted accreditation by AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission.

“The Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredits only those zoos and aquariums that meet the highest standards,” AZA President/CEO Jim Maddy said. “As a proven leader in the care and conservation of wildlife and education outreach, the Santa Barbara Zoo is ranked among the best zoos and aquariums in the world.”

To be accredited, the Santa Barbara Zoo underwent a thorough review to ensure it has and will continue to meet ever-rising standards, which include animal care, veterinary programs, conservation, education and safety. AZA requires zoos and aquariums to successfully complete this rigorous accreditation process every five years in order to be members of the association.

“Being AZA accredited is important to the Santa Barbara Zoo because it recognizes our commitment to the highest quality of animal care, facilities for both animals and people, and public programs,” Santa Barbara Zoo Director Nancy McToldridge said. “The credit goes to our zoo’s dedicated professional staff, whose passion for saving and caring for the world’s animals shines through in everything they do. We have a terrific team, and it reflects well not only for our zoo, but for the accredited zoos and aquariums around the country.”

The accreditation process includes a detailed application and a meticulous on-site inspection by a team of trained zoo and aquarium professionals. The inspecting team observes all aspects of the institution’s operation, including animal care; keeper training; safety for visitors, staff and animals; educational programs; conservation efforts; veterinary programs; financial stability; risk management; visitor services; and other areas. Finally, top officials are interviewed at a formal hearing of AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission, after which accreditation is granted, tabled or denied. Any institution that is denied may reapply one year after the commission’s decision is made.

— Jennifer Fields is the communications coordinator for the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.