Azusa Pacific Clobbers Westmont, 18-5

Azusa Pacific centerfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis tied the Cougars’ career runs record after going 2-for-4 with two runs in Azusa’s 18-5 win over Westmont on Thursday.
Azusa Pacific maintains a two-game edge over the Golden State Athletic Conference’s second-place team, Fresno Pacific, for the conference lead with three games remaining in the regular season.
Westmont hosts Vanguard in a season-ending doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday. Those traveling to campus should be advised that the Montecito Fire Department is conducting a wild fire drill Saturday and all roads to and from campus will be closed from 9 to 11 a.m.
Joe Reinsch is Azusa Pacific‘s assistant sports information director.