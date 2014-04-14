Programs for Working Professionals Focus of B2B Breakfast Hosted by Antioch University

Get the skills and experience you need to succeed as Antioch University Santa Barbara hosts the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s May Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 6 in Earl's Place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Learn how you can achieve your career goals at Antioch University Santa Barbara. With an innovative curriculum, scholarship support, small classes and faculty committed to personal attention, AUSB provides the skills and experience you need to succeed.

AUSB is now offering two innovative, low-residency programs — the 10-month Women and Leadership certificate program and the 16-month MBA program — that have the flexibility to meet the needs of working professionals.

In addition, AUSB has four dynamic programs: BA in liberal studies, MA in clinical psychology, master's in education and teaching credentials, and doctorate in clinical psychology.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A hot breakfast from Marmalade Cafe, coffee from Zizzo’s and water from Team Cashman of State Farm will be served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

A special thank you to AMS entertainment for our audio visual equipment.

The cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Attendees must RSVP by noon Friday, May 2 to get on the hot sheet. Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x4 or email [email protected].